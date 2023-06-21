Home / India News / Tamil Nadu plans to shut down 500 liquor outlets from June 22 onwards

Tamil Nadu plans to shut down 500 liquor outlets from June 22 onwards

Following up on an announcement made on the floor of the Assembly, 500 retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will stop functioning from June 22 onwards, the state-run TASMAC said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
Tamil Nadu plans to shut down 500 liquor outlets from June 22 onwards

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following up on an announcement made on the floor of the Assembly, 500 retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will stop functioning from June 22 onwards, the state-run TASMAC said on Wednesday.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and hospitalised for heart-related ailment, had made the announcement in the House in April this year, while holding the Excise portfolio then.

State-run liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) recalled the Assembly announcement made then "on the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" M K Stalin and said a Government Order (GO) was subsequently issued dated April 20, 2023.

The GO pertained to identifying 500 retail liquor outlets and closing them, it said.

"In order to implement the GO, it has been directed to identify 500 retail outlets across the state and close them from June 22, 20223 onwards."

"Based on that, the said 500 retail outlets will not function from June 22," a TASMAC statement said.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

MP cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

1,500 children from Manipur have enrolled in Mizoram schools: Official

Punjab govt mulls decriminalising drug use, addicts to be rehabilitated

India to spruce up cyclone forecasting with new supercomputers, radars

Record set as 3,000 disable persons practice yoga together in Hyderabad

Indian Navy form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' on 9th International Yoga Day

Topics :Tamil NaduLiquor

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story