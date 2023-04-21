Home / India News / Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Finance Minister says lease payments to Tamil Nadu should be on market rate if centre transfers land to private firms

Shine Jacob Chennai
Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) said on Friday the state would lease to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the Centre the land needed for Coimbatore airport’s expansion, but it will not transfer ownership.
Tamil Nadu disagrees that AAI should have the right to sub-lease the land to the private sector. It said this a month after Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the state government to acquire and hand over land for expanding airports in Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Vellore.

“Our state would only lease the needed land to the AAI/Union government, and not transfer ownership to them, as before. The lease would include a clause that the lease amount would be kept at a minimum token value as long as the airport was operated by AAI itself,” said PTR on Twitter on Friday.
He said that if the centre decides to hand over the Coimbatore airport to private players, lease payments to Tamil Nadu would go up to reflect the prevailing market value of the land. Else, state should get an equity stake in the airport equivalent to the then-prevailing value of the land.

“And that Tamil Nadu has declined AAI’s suggestion that they should have the right to sub-lease the land to a private operator (at the concessional lease rent) without our consent (and at the token value lease payment),” he said.
According to the media reports, Tamil Nadu has spent nearly Rs 2,000 crore to acquire more than 600 acres for Coimbatore airport expansion, securing around 80 per cent of the land required.

Topics :Tamil NaduAAIAirports Authority of India AAIJyotiraditya ScindiaIndian aiportsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Also Read

How will US Fed and BoE rate action affect markets this week?

Delhi airport congestion: AAI asks DIAL to explain "deficiency in services"

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez Murmu to bureaucrats

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Export, demand slowdown may hurt Schaeffler India's near-term prospects

Pune Police books Sanjay Raut's business partner Sujit Patkar for fraud

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story