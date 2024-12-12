Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Tamil Nadu schools shut as heavy rains lash state; IMD issues yellow alert

Schools in Tamil Nadu remain closed due to heavy rains, with the IMD predicting more showers, while Northern India braces for a cold wave starting December 9

Chennai Rains
Chennai: Rain lashes the city amidst a forecast by the India Meteorological Department that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Schools across Tamil Nadu remain closed following heavy rainfall and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). District Collectors in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur declared holidays for schools on Thursday.
 
In Tirunelveli, Collector KP Karthikeyan ordered a holiday for classes I to V, citing forecasts of heavy rain. Similarly, Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon announced school closures. In Tiruvannamalai, both schools and colleges will remain shut, according to the district administration.
 
Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore has also postponed its November and December monthly exams due to the inclement weather.
 

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall 

The IMD has placed several districts in Tamil Nadu under a ‘yellow alert’, forecasting moderate rain and light thunderstorms in areas like Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, and Madurai. Lighter showers are expected in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Teni.
 
Early Thursday rainfall data reveals significant precipitation in several regions: 
- Karaikal: 8 cm   

- Adirampattinam (Thanjavur): 7 cm   
- Vriddhachalam (Cuddalore): 7 cm   
- Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and parts of Chennai: 6 cm   
- Chennai’s Nungambakkam: 5 cm  
 
In Thoothukudi, heavy early morning rain led Collector K. Elambahavath to declare a school holiday.
 

Northern India faces cold wave

 
While Tamil Nadu tackles heavy rains, Northern India is bracing for a cold wave. The IMD reported, “A western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas is expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days.”
 
The IMD’s forecast predicts cold wave conditions across Northern India starting December 9: 
- West Rajasthan: Cold wave until December 14   
- Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave from December 11  
 
The IMD describes a cold wave as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values.
 

Authorities issue cautions

 
Tamil Nadu residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and limit outdoor activities in areas under rain alerts. Northern Indian states are intensifying preparations for plunging temperatures, with local administrations ensuring adequate measures to combat the impending cold wave.
 
(With agency inputs)
Topics :Tamil NaduChennaiRainfallIMDIndian Meteorological DepartmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

