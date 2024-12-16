Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in regions like Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Puducherry, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 19. Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on December 18 and 19, while Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep can also expect rainfall in the coming days.

Western disturbance affects J&K

Western disturbance is expected in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 55°E to the north of Latitude 30°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and adjoining the Jammu and division in lower tropospheric levels.

Cold waves and dense fog predicted

The cold wave is likely to affect isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh today along with some northern states such as Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and Muzaffarabad.

Due to a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature may drop to less than or equal 2 degrees Celsius. Whereas a cold wave condition is said to prevail if the minimum temperature is less than equal to 4 degrees Celsius.

From December onwards, severe regions such as Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Telangana are also likely to witness the cold wave today.

The met department also predicts dense fog conditions in the early morning and late night until December 17 in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Uttar Pradesh. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura experienced dense fog today.

Due to dense fog, the visibility would remain between 50-200 metres and in moderate fog conditions the visibility will remain between 200-500 metres. The visibility would get reduced to less than 50 metres due to very dense fog.