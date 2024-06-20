Tamil Nadu toxic liquor case: Death toll rises to 34; 80 seeking treatment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reported that 34 individuals have lost their lives after consuming toxic liquor in the Kallakurichi district, but officials warn it could rise further.

As of now, at least 80 people are being treated in hospitals for severe symptoms, including excessive diarrhoea, dizziness, headaches, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and eye irritation.

Government actions and arrests

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Additionally, a senior police official and ten members of the state’s prohibition enforcement wing, responsible for overseeing the smuggling of illicit alcohol, have been suspended for negligence.

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena suspended.

Tamil Nadu Police have deployed a significant number of personnel in Kallakurichi, including seven Superintendents of Police and around 1,000 officers to maintain order and assist with ongoing investigations. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Salem Range, E S Uma, assured the public of a robust police presence and established a help desk for affected families.

An inquiry commission has been established to investigate the incident and provide a detailed report.

Methanol likely reason for toxic liquor

It is speculated that methanol, a highly toxic form of alcohol often used in bootleg alcohol to increase potency, is the likely cause of the severe illnesses and deaths. Methanol ingestion can lead to blindness, liver damage, and death, even in small quantities.

Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party is also advocating to petition the Madras High Court for an urgent hearing on the Kallakurichi tragedy. The court's division bench, comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu, has agreed to hear the case on June 21.

Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims

CM Stalin has also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment in hospitals. An inquiry commission has been established to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report.

Political outcry in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai announced a statewide protest against the DMK-led government on June 22. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan criticised the administration for its failure to control illicit liquor and called for an urgent discussion in the state Assembly.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the resignation of CM Stalin, alleging that the ruling DMK is complicit in the sale of illicit liquor. Palaniswami visited the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital to meet with affected victims and reiterated his concerns about the prevalence of illicit liquor and drugs across the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan urged CM Stalin to conduct thorough searches in other districts to prevent similar tragedies and ensure strict action against those involved in the illicit liquor trade.

Continuing challenges in regulating liquor

The incident has highlighted the ongoing issues of illicit liquor and drug sales in Tamil Nadu. Union Minister L Murugan criticised the state's administration, attributing the repeated occurrences of such tragedies to governmental inefficiency. He stressed the need for stringent actions to curb these illegal activities to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

