Home / India News / Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Corporate leaders to speak about their companies in campaign curated by CII

CII logo
BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu has started a campaign to celebrate its business leaders and industrial legacy, aiming to promote opportunities in the state ahead of the Global Investors Meet on January 7 and 8.

The first phase of 'Titans of Tamil Nadu' campaign, which is curated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the state’s Department of Industries, honours the industrious spirit of Tamil Nadu and its homegrown companies, said a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The first phase will feature interviews with business leaders such as Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company; K M Mammen, chairman of MRF Ltd.; Pratap Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals; P R Venketrama Raja, founder, mentor and innovator in chief (Chairman) of Ramco Group; Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE; and Vellayan Subbiah, executive vice-chairman of TI India and chairman of Cholamandalam Finance, and CG Power, Murugappa Group. These people told the campaign about their companies' work and success.

The campaign marks the start of an initiative to celebrate and promote the state's industrial achievements. More corporate leaders will be featured and celebrated in later phases of this campaign, said the statement.

"Tamil Nadu has always been a hub of enterprise and innovation. The Titans of Tamil Nadu campaign is not just a celebration of our industrial heritage but a testament to the relentless spirit of our entrepreneurs. Their journeys, full of determination and vision, have not only propelled the state's economy but also inspired countless others. This campaign is a tribute to their indomitable spirit and a call to the future champions of industry to come and grow with Tamil Nadu. We want to tell future investors – 'invest in Tamil Nadu, become a Titan of Tamil Nadu'," said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said: "The partnership between the Government of Tamil Nadu and CII in curating this campaign symbolises the synergy between policy-making and industry. By narrating the inspiring stories of our homegrown Titans, we aim to showcase the fertile ground Tamil Nadu offers to businesses. This campaign will undoubtedly enhance the state's reputation as a premier investment destination and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Also Read

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

MRF Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 376% YoY to Rs 588 crore

MRF gains 4%, hits new high in weak market on strong Q1 results

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

IPL 2024 auction: Players Gujarat Titans would eye to build complete squad

Isro scientists successfully fire 4th stage of PSLV-C58 to hold experiments

India launches historic XPoSat mission today to study Cosmic X-rays

JN.1 Covid-19 update: 636 new cases; Kerala takes measures to avoid spread

Maharashtra now preferred destination for overseas investments: CM Shinde

Basic facilities reach doorstep in far-flung border areas in J&K's Rajouri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentCIIConfederation of Indian IndustryTVS Motor CompanyTVS MotorMRF

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story