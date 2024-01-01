Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Tamil Nadu has started a campaign to celebrate its business leaders and industrial legacy, aiming to promote opportunities in the state ahead of the Global Investors Meet on January 7 and 8.

The first phase of 'Titans of Tamil Nadu' campaign, which is curated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the state’s Department of Industries, honours the industrious spirit of Tamil Nadu and its homegrown companies, said a statement.

The first phase will feature interviews with business leaders such as Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company; K M Mammen, chairman of MRF Ltd.; Pratap Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals; P R Venketrama Raja, founder, mentor and innovator in chief (Chairman) of Ramco Group; Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE; and Vellayan Subbiah, executive vice-chairman of TI India and chairman of Cholamandalam Finance, and CG Power, Murugappa Group. These people told the campaign about their companies' work and success.

The campaign marks the start of an initiative to celebrate and promote the state's industrial achievements. More corporate leaders will be featured and celebrated in later phases of this campaign, said the statement.

"Tamil Nadu has always been a hub of enterprise and innovation. The Titans of Tamil Nadu campaign is not just a celebration of our industrial heritage but a testament to the relentless spirit of our entrepreneurs. Their journeys, full of determination and vision, have not only propelled the state's economy but also inspired countless others. This campaign is a tribute to their indomitable spirit and a call to the future champions of industry to come and grow with Tamil Nadu. We want to tell future investors – 'invest in Tamil Nadu, become a Titan of Tamil Nadu'," said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said: "The partnership between the Government of Tamil Nadu and CII in curating this campaign symbolises the synergy between policy-making and industry. By narrating the inspiring stories of our homegrown Titans, we aim to showcase the fertile ground Tamil Nadu offers to businesses. This campaign will undoubtedly enhance the state's reputation as a premier investment destination and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs."