Beer smuggling surge in Delhi this poll season, recovery of bottles doubles

The Delhi Police revealed a significant increase in the recovery of beer bottles during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year regarding seizures under the Excise Act, according to a report from The Times of India.

The police data indicated that by March of this year, 5,965 beer bottles were seized, marking a notable rise from the 2,117 bottles recovered last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Furthermore, the data highlights a rise in the confiscation of country-made liquor compared to the previous year. This year, a total of 123,479 bottles were seized, whereas last year saw 117,998 bottles confiscated, the report claimed.

Police attributed the heightened security measures in the city to the upcoming Sabha elections, which include increased patrolling and random picket checks to ensure public safety. To combat organised crime, particularly illegal liquor trade, multiple specialised teams have been formed, the report quoted police officials as saying.

These teams are tasked with gathering intelligence and apprehending individuals involved in such illicit activities. Law enforcement efforts have been intensified to curb illegal alcohol sales.

The data further revealed that this year, 1,382 cases under the Excise Act were registered, with police successfully resolving 1,363 of them and arresting over 1,400 liquor traffickers. Additionally, 3,669 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were found this year, TOI said.

In an effort to deter illicit liquor trade, law enforcement has initiated externment procedures for notorious bootleggers in the region. Undercover operations, along with prompt raids upon suspicion, have been implemented to monitor and disrupt illicit activities.

The influx of easy money has been cited as a driving force behind the supply of illicit liquor. Police operations have been intensified to counteract these activities, resulting in numerous recoveries. The majority of the seized liquor originates from other states, with traffickers attempting to capitalise on the lucrative market in Delhi.

In light of the Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing efforts to curb cross-border trafficking of illicit liquor between Haryana and Delhi, a targeted campaign has been launched against interstate suppliers. These suppliers operate within a structured syndicate, procuring alcohol from other states and distributing it through networks within Delhi, the report claimed.