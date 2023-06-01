Taxis and buses to ply on odd-even basis in Shillong's Khyndailad area

The district administration here has issued instructions for all buses and taxis to ply on odd-even basis from Kachari point to Motphran localities here to ease congestion from next week, officials said on Thursday.

East Khasi Hills district magistrate RM Kurbah issued the order in pursuance of the High Court order to adopt measures to ease traffic congestion on the roads in the state capital here.

All public transport vehicles (buses, maxi cabs and taxis) plying from Kachari point towards Police Bazaar and Motphran are to operate on an odd-even basis, Kurbah stated in an order.

She also said that vehicles with registration numbers ending 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are to ply on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while those registration ending in even numbers are to ply on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, adding that no restriction is applicable on Sundays.

The odd-even basis will be applicable from June 5 onwards, she said, instructing all vehicles to keep copies of the registration certificate and the high-security number plate.

Acting on a PIL, the Meghalaya High Court had in December last year sought the district administration to take measures to ease traffic congestion particularly in and around the business centre and the entry and exit points.