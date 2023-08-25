TCPL Green Energy plans to set up manufacturing facility in Jharkhand

TCPL Green Energy Solutions plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Jharkhand to produce hydrogen-based powertrains and battery electric vehicle aggregates and systems, the company said on Friday.

Announcing the signing of an initial pact with the Jharkhand Government, the company said it will invest over Rs 350 crore over the next few years to produce fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions including hydrogen Internal Combustion engine (ICE), battery and fuel cell electric vehicle systems as well as fuel delivery systems.

This investment will create an anchor enterprise to develop a robust supply ecosystem through value chain creation, the company said.

TCPL GES is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd. TCPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and the global power technology major, Cummins Inc.

The plant is expected to commence production in 2024 in a phased manner with the hydrogen ICE to be rolled out first followed by the battery electric components and fuel delivery system related products, as per the current plan, the company said.

The investment will also provide an opportunity to the state's skilled youth to work on new technologies and new processes and will help in creating direct employment opportunities of more than 300 youth, TCPL GES said.

"We have an intimate understanding of heavy-duty applications and a clear view of the work required to transition the commercial vehicle industry to cleaner powertrains. In line with our Destination Zero strategy, this MoU is a significant milestone on our path to zero emissions," said Ajay Patil, CFO, Cummins Group in India.

With the recent acquisition of Merito, Cummins has expanded its portfolio to include drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket, and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles, and industrial markets.

"The manufacturing facility being set-up (in Jharkhand) will produce hydrogen-based powertrains and battery electric vehicle aggregates and systems using next-gen technologies. These advanced solutions will shape the future of mobility in India by enabling customers to progressively transition to emission free, commercially viable cargo and mass mobility in the coming years, said Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors.

As a significant step toward investing in future clean energy technologies, the production facility corroborates with Tata Motors' and Cummins India's commitment to the Make in India initiative and making India self-reliant, the company said.

It also said that Cummins has developed new-generation battery pack solutions based on deep duty cycle and application experience and added that the batteries will be equipped with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) for monitoring various critical battery parameters and diagnostics and improving the battery life and performance.

The TCPL GES plant will rely on Cummins's global experience to manufacture battery electric components, it added.

According to the company, providing hydrogen storage capabilities will enable it to accelerate the viability and adoption of hydrogen-powered technologies in commercial markets.

"The collaboration with TCPL GES is part of Jharkhand's commitment to achieve the country's net-zero target for 2070 and position itself as a hub for new technological developments. This is also an effort to upskill and empower our youth and provide them with an opportunity to contribute to a cutting-edge industry, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.