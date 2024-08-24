Teacher, 7 others held for sexual harassment of 12-year-old girl in Pune

A teacher of physical education and seven others have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl student at a private school in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents at Nigdi police station, the police arrested the accused on Friday, an official said.

The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him after his release, he said.

According to the complaint, the teacher had been allegedly sexually harassing the girl for the last two years, the official said.