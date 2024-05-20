Teen Porsche driver kills 2 in Pune crash, gets essay writing punishment

The 17-year-old driver of a speeding Porsche that crashed into a motorcycle in Pune, resulting in the deaths of two people on Sunday, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Authorities said that charges will be filed against the father of the teenager who was driving the luxury car and the bar that served him alcohol. The fatal accident occurred in Pune early Sunday morning, when the speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing its two riders, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, at around 3:15 am.

The teenage driver was taken into custody following the incident and was later granted a conditional bail by the court.

Juvenile Justice Board impose bail conditions

The bail conditions, aimed at rehabilitation and awareness of the accused, include them working with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days. The accused should write an essay on the accident, and take psychiatric counselling, it said. The accused has also been asked to get treatment to help him quit drinking. He needs to submit a report.

Father, bar owner booked in the case

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar said that the minor’s father and the bar-owner have been named in the FIR.

“A bike rider and pillion rider were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor,” he said.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

Additionally, the juvenile’s father and the bar face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, according to the Pune city police.