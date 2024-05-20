Home / India News / Teen Porsche driver kills 2 in Pune crash, gets essay writing punishment

Teen Porsche driver kills 2 in Pune crash, gets essay writing punishment

Two people died in Pune on pre-dawn Sunday after a speeding luxury Porsche car rammed into their motorcycle from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area

Accident, road accident
The teenage driver was taken into custody following the incident and was later granted a conditional bail by the court. (Photo: Shutterstock/Representative)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 17-year-old driver of a speeding Porsche that crashed into a motorcycle in Pune, resulting in the deaths of two people on Sunday, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Authorities said that charges will be filed against the father of the teenager who was driving the luxury car and the bar that served him alcohol. The fatal accident occurred in Pune early Sunday morning, when the speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing its two riders, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, at around 3:15 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The teenage driver was taken into custody following the incident and was later granted a conditional bail by the court.

Juvenile Justice Board impose bail conditions

The bail conditions, aimed at rehabilitation and awareness of the accused, include them working with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days. The accused should write an essay on the accident, and take psychiatric counselling, it said. The accused has also been asked to get treatment to help him quit drinking. He needs to submit a report.

Father, bar owner booked in the case

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar said that the minor’s father and the bar-owner have been named in the FIR.

“A bike rider and pillion rider were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor,” he said.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

Additionally, the juvenile’s father and the bar face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, according to the Pune city police.

Also Read

Nephew, niece have no claim on family wealth share: Bharat Forge's Kalyani

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

WATCH: Sitharaman's viral reply on broker's tough question on tax burden

Nitin Gadkari targets 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030

BHU study on Covaxin side effects poorly designed: ICMR director Bahl

Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, official and others arrested

Sahara Group threatens legal action over 'Scam 2010' web series controversy

Rahul, Akhilesh abandon rally in Phulpur due to 'stampede-like' crowd

Kerala activates emergency operation centres amidst heavy rains, says govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PuneMaharashtraPorscheroad accidentroad accident deathsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story