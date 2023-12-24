Home / India News / Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh accident insurance policy for gig workers

Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh accident insurance policy for gig workers

According to an official release, he also assured the gig workers that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh health cover under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Attending a meeting of cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery executives here, the chief minister said the state government will provide social security to workers in the unorganised sectors and will make a policy decision in this direction.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, and driving cabs and auto-rickshaws.

According to an official release, he also assured the gig workers that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh health cover under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Attending a meeting of cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery executives here, the chief minister said the state government will provide social security to workers in the unorganised sectors and will make a policy decision in this direction.

Reddy promised that the state government would study the existing policy for gig workers in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session, the release said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the family of a food delivery executive who died four months ago after he fell from a building.

The chief minister advised the cab and auto-rickshaw drivers and food delivery executives to submit their applications either online or physically in the Grama Sabhas to be organised from December 28 to January 6, the release said.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu were among those who attended the meeting.

Also Read

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana election results: Revanth appreciates KTR's response to results

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

HC directs Punjab DGP to register 2 FIRs in gangster Bishnoi interview case

ED files PC against Premia Projects, Solitaire Infomedia under PMLA act

Liquor shops to be open till 11 pm on eve of Christmas, New Year in Noida

Maratha quota row: Jarange to stage indefinite strike in Mumbai from Jan 20

Rise in tourist footfall in Kashmir shows improved security: Minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telangana govtRevanth ReddyGig economy in IndiaInsurance claims

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story