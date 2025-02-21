Mysterious poultry disease kills 2,500 in Telangana. Should you be worried?

A sudden and unexplained disease outbreak has affected poultry farms in Konnur, Madanapuram mandal, located in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district, leading to the death of approximately 2,500 chickens over three days.

The situation has caused significant concern among poultry farmers and local authorities, prompting an urgent probe into the cause of the rapid fatalities.

District veterinary and animal husbandry officer K Venkateshwar confirmed that the deaths occurred at Premium Farm, an integrated poultry facility owned by Shivakehavulu, which houses 5,500 birds. The death rate escalated over three days, with 117 chickens dying on February 16, followed by a sharp rise in deaths on February 17, and the remaining chickens succumbing on February 18.

As the crisis worsened on February 18, farm authorities reported the matter to veterinary officials, who responded with an on-site inspection. Officials examined the deceased birds and the farm’s environment to determine possible causes of the outbreak. Samples were collected from the affected poultry and other potential contamination sources before being sent to a specialised laboratory for analysis.

An official said that the fatalities occurred in phases — 117 on February 16, 300 on February 17, and the remaining on February 18. Upon receiving the report, we initiated the necessary procedures on February 19.

Local authorities are currently awaiting the lab results to determine the exact cause of the outbreak. Meanwhile, poultry farm owners have been urged to remain vigilant and strictly follow biosecurity measures to prevent any further spread.

[With agency inputs]