Tender committee set up to evaluate contracts related to election processes

The Maharashtra government has constituted a Tender Evaluation Committee for services under the Representation of the People Act 1950.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued on July 4, the panel has been formed to ensure transparency and efficiency in the evaluation of bids for services done through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The decision, which was taken on June 17 and formalized through the GR, aligns with the administrative procedures mandated under the Act and aims to streamline the technical scrutiny process for contracts associated with electoral processes, officials said. The GR, published on the state government's official portal, outlines the committee's mandate to evaluate the eligibility and compliance of various service providers participating in the bidding process. "The aim is to establish a fair and methodical evaluation of bids to ensure services like updating electoral rolls are procured through a transparent and competent process," the GR said. The 5-member committee will be headed by the joint chief electoral officer and will examine bids for technical and financial feasibility, infrastructure capacity, past experience, and compliance with electoral laws. The move comes ahead of the local body elections scheduled later this year.