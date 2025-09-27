Home / India News / Railways Ministry approves new superfast train on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Railways Ministry approves new superfast train on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros

Tejasvi Surya
Last year alone, over 260,000 people travelled by air between the two cities: Surya (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that the Union Ministry of Railways has approved a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, fulfilling a 30-year-old demand of people from both cities.

Surya pointed out that despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India's most important economic hubs, the two cities had been connected by only one train, the Udyan Express, which takes over 24 hours to complete the journey.

"Very soon, we will be starting a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Both cities are major economic hubs and capacity expansion at their stations has now made this possible," Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a statement by Surya's office.

Noting that this was a demand pending for 30 years, Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, said, in the last three decades, despite the growth of both cities, we had only one superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"Last year alone, over 260,000 people travelled by air between the two cities. This new service will make travel more affordable and convenient for lakhs of citizens," he said.

The announcement follows Surya's consistent follow up on the issue, which he had raised in Parliament, Public Accounts Committee meetings and with senior Railway officials over the past four years, the statement said.

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros, it said, adding that the service is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters, business travelers, and families while boosting connectivity between two of India's most dynamic metropolitan regions.

On behalf of the people of Karnataka, Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making this long-pending dream a reality, the statement said. He also thanked Minister of State for Railways V Somanna for his support in making this possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Vaishnaw

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

Kaziranga records 283 insect, spider species in first biodiversity survey

PM Modi launches BSNL Swadeshi 4G, flags off Amrit Bharat Express in Odisha

Roads flooded, villages cut off as heavy rains batter Marathwada; rescue on

Topics :BengaluruMumbaiIndian RailwaysIndian RailwayRailway Ministry

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story