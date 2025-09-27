Tamil Nadu to retain Waqf Board structure till SC verdict: Minister Nasar

Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, S M Nasar, on Saturday asserted that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board will not be reconstituted till such time the Supreme Court pronounces its final judgment on the challenge to the Waqf law amendment.
Since the Waqf Amendment Act related petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, "till such time the final verdict is pronounced, the State Waqf Board will not be reconstituted as per the Waqf Amendment Act, which was hastily enforced by the Union government," Nasar said here in an official release.
The minister said the DMK government continuously opposed tampering with the Waqf law and the state government also went to the Supreme Court challenging the amendment and the top court has passed an interim order on September 15, 2025 staying select provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act.
According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management.
Also, it is for streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and ensuring that stakeholders' rights are protected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app