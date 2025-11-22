Home / India News / Terror not linked to religion; people should not fall for narratives: BJP

Coming out strongly against what he calls irresponsible and dangerous attempts to give the incident a communal colour, he asserted that the explosion was a terror attack on India | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary on Saturday said the recent Delhi blast was a terror attack aimed at India, and urged people not to fall for narratives that divide people or demonise any community.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the security agencies investigating the November 10 blast that killed 15 persons in the Red Fort area, and said invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions against the culprits was not only justified but essential.

Terrorists want chaos. They want mistrust. They want to weaken our social fabric. Giving this attack a communal colour is exactly what they want. We cannot allow that, Chowdhary said in a statement here.

He said the arrests, including individuals detained from Pulwama, indicate a wider conspiracy and show that the attack was neither random nor impulsive. He called the attack a "planned terror strike" aimed at a high-footfall area with immense national symbolism.

Coming out strongly against what he calls irresponsible and dangerous attempts to give the incident a communal colour, he asserted that the explosion was a terror attack on India.

People must understand this clearly the attackers did not target Hindus or Muslims. They targeted India. They targeted every citizen who believes in peace. Terror has no religion, and attempts to link this incident to any community, especially Muslims, are completely baseless, he said.

The BJP leader stressed that the choice of location was deliberate.

The Red Fort is where the country looks every Independence Day. It is a symbol of our democracy and unity. Striking in its shadow is meant to send a message to the nation. That message has nothing to do with communal identity it has everything to do with destabilising India, he said.

He said the nature of explosives, the manner of execution and the timing point to an organised operation.

This was a clear attempt to spread fear, not a communal provocation. The public must not fall for narratives that seek to divide people or demonise any community, he said.

This fight is against terror networks, not against any religion. India must remain united, he said.

He said that while the Red Fort blast was a grim reminder of the threat India faces, it has also reaffirmed the country's resolve.

Delhi has moved ahead, but it has not forgotten. And India will not forgive those who tried to attack our spirit. Justice will be delivered without fear, without bias and without delay, he said.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

