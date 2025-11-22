PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after a meeting with his Australian and Canadian counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit here.

We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Modi said in a social media post after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Mark Carney.

The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI, he said.

Separately, Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres.