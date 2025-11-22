PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after a meeting with his Australian and Canadian counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit here.
We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Modi said in a social media post after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Mark Carney.
The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI, he said.
Separately, Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres.
It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the IndiaUK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains, Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister said he had a very productive conversation with UN chief Guterres.
Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app