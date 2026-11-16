Terrorist involved in attack on CRPF post killed in Kulgam encounter

A terrorist was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said on Monday.

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second terrorist.

The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district last week.