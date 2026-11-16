Home / India News / Terrorist involved in attack on CRPF post killed in Kulgam encounter

Terrorist involved in attack on CRPF post killed in Kulgam encounter

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second terrorist

Security personnel, J-K, J&K, Jammu and Kashmir, J&K police, J-K police, Indian Army, Kashmir, Kashmir police
The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A terrorist was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said on Monday.

"Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

Officials identified the trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible, efforts were on to neutralise the second terrorist.

The two terrorists were involved in the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the same district last week.

All the nearby units of the army and elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC suspends life sentences, grants bail to 2 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Supreme Court upholds NCLAT's order on ₹2,962-cr Videocon resolution plan

Explained: How air purifiers filter out pollutants from indoor air

Sri Lankan company secures $75 mn contract to build power plant in Andaman

Delhi traffic alert: IITF congestion, Chhath Puja curbs to affect commuters

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackKulgamterrorists

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchHospital stocksMahanadi IPOTMCV shares priceFamily pension rulesPatanjali Foods ShareJensen HuangRamayana box office collection day 11

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Next Story