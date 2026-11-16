Mahanadi IPO explained: Valuation, reserves, risks and Coal India strategy

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), Coal India's largest coal-producing subsidiary, has fixed a price band of ₹129–136 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by Reuters. The IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 661,836,300 equity shares by Coal India, representing a 10 per cent stake in the Odisha-based coal producer, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP) dated November 13.

At the upper end of the price band, MCL is valued at approximately ₹90,000 crore, Reuters reported. The issue, estimated at ₹8,981 crore, will open for public subscription on November 19 and close on November 23. Because it is a 100 per cent OFS, all of the IPO proceeds will go directly to Coal India and not into MCL's bank account. Following the sale, Coal India's shareholding in Mahanadi will come down from 100 per cent to approximately 90 per cent.

The upcoming IPO marks another step in the government's plan to unlock value from its coal subsidiaries through stock-market listings.

Why Mahanadi Coalfields matters to Coal India

Incorporated on April 3, 1992, MCL is headquartered in Sambalpur, Odisha. It operates across the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields, two major coal-producing regions in the state. It was granted Miniratna Category-I status in December 2019.

The company produced 218.31 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26, making it the largest single coal producer in India during the year. This accounted for approximately 21 per cent of the country's total domestic coal production and 22.4 per cent of its non-coking coal output, according to the RHP.

MCL also accounted for approximately 28.4 per cent of Coal India's total production of 768.19 MT in FY26. Its contribution to the parent's non-coking coal production was even higher, at 30.8 per cent, according to the RHP.

In terms of financial contribution also, Mahanadi is significant for Coal India. It reported revenue from operations of ₹30,550 crore in FY26, with profit after tax (PAT) of ₹10,698 crore. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹16,085 crore, translating into an Ebitda margin of 47.45 per cent. Its PAT margin was 31.56 per cent.

For context, Coal India's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1.68 trillion in FY26, while its consolidated PAT was approximately ₹31,071 crore. Mahanadi's revenue was equivalent to roughly 18 per cent of the parent's consolidated revenue, while its profit was equivalent to about 34 per cent of the parent's consolidated PAT.

According to the RHP, the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields together had estimated geological resources (or the estimated quantity of coal present) of approximately 106.76 billion tonnes as of April 1, 2026. Mahanadi's audited coal reserves (the economically viable subset of a resource) stood at 9,840.31 million tonnes. These reserves were estimated to support around 45 years of production at FY26 levels.

Why is Coal India listing its subsidiaries?

1. Unlocking value from individual businesses

Coal India operates through multiple subsidiaries, each with different coalfields, production profiles, resource bases, and financial performance. When these businesses remain within a single listed parent, investors primarily buy exposure to Coal India's consolidated performance.

A separate listing changes this and it will give the subsidiary its own market capitalisation, share price and investor base.

The listing could also help address what is known as the holding-company discount, where a parent company is valued by the market at less than the combined worth of its investments in subsidiaries.

2. Greater transparency and accountability

As a listed entity, Mahanadi will have to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) disclosure and corporate governance requirements, including periodic financial reporting, disclosures of material developments and requirements relating to board oversight and related-party transactions.

The listing also subjects the company's capital expenditure, operating costs, production targets and management decisions to greater scrutiny.

3. Monetisation and disinvestment

The Mahanadi IPO is expected to generate approximately ₹8,981 crore at the upper end of the price band. The proceeds will go to Coal India, which can use the funds for its own financial and investment priorities, including capital expenditure, expansion and other strategic requirements.

The government can benefit indirectly through its ownership of Coal India and the dividends it receives from the company. Coal India paid approximately ₹10,272 crore in dividends to the government in FY26, according to its chairman's statement.

A larger Coal India listing strategy

The Mahanadi IPO is the third subsidiary listing in Coal India's broader programme to bring its businesses to the stock market.

The sequence began with Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), which was listed on January 19, 2026. This was followed by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI), which made its market debut on March 30.

Another major coal-producing subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), has also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Speaking at Coal India's 52nd annual general meeting, Chairman B Sairam described the subsidiary listings as an important step towards unlocking value, broadening access to capital markets and strengthening Coal India's position as a diversified listed public sector enterprise.

As of November 16, CMPDI had gained more than 18 per cent since its March listing, while BCCL had declined approximately 29 per cent from its debut, Reuters reported.

What risks investors should be aware about

While Mahanadi's scale, profitability and resource base offer investors significant exposure to India's coal industry, the RHP also identifies several risks that could affect its business and financial performance.

1. Dependence on non-coking coal and the power sector

The company listed its dependence on non-coking coal as the biggest business risk. According to the RHP, non-coking coal accounted for 97.41 per cent of its product sales in FY26. Its performance is therefore closely tied to demand from thermal power plants and other industrial consumers.

Power utilities and independent power producers accounted for 68.62 per cent of sales, while the top 10 customers contributed 55.94 per cent of revenue from operations, leaving the company exposed to changes in their procurement needs and financial health.

The RHP also flags delayed payments by two Andhra Pradesh power utilities. As of September 30, 2026, receivables from Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company stood at about ₹1,930 crore and ₹502 crore, respectively. Such delays can strain working capital and cash flows.

2. Energy transition and long-term coal demand

The longer-term transition towards renewable energy is another risk. Coal continues to dominate India's electricity generation despite the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity. According to the Ministry of Coal, it accounts for more than 70 per cent of the country's electricity generation and close to 55 per cent of its primary energy requirements.

This provides near-term demand visibility for producers such as Mahanadi. But the longer-term outlook is less certain.

The Crisil report cited in Mahanadi's RHP projects India's non-coking coal demand to increase from 1,112 MT in FY25 to 1,564 MT by FY36. It also indicates that demand could decline after FY36 as renewable energy emerges as an alternative source.

3. Environmental clearances and land acquisition

Coal mining requires environmental and forest clearances, mining rights and land acquisition approvals. Delays in obtaining these permissions can affect production expansion and the opening of new mines. Mahanadi specifically identifies land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) bottlenecks as risks to its greenfield projects.

Its operations are concentrated in Odisha's Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields. The RHP notes that the Ib Valley industrial cluster has been classified as a Severely Polluted Area under the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) pollution assessment framework. This could result in additional environmental safeguards and more stringent conditions for clearances, increasing compliance costs or delaying approvals.

4. Regulatory and taxation risks

The company's operations are also exposed to changes in mining regulations, royalty rates, taxes, duties and other state-level levies. Any increase in these charges could raise the cost of production and affect margins. Changes in government policies on coal pricing, imports, allocation frameworks and environmental regulations could also alter the competitive environment.

The RHP additionally records demand notices alleging production in excess of environmental clearance limits, amounting to approximately ₹2,864 crore. Mahanadi has filed a revision petition before the Coal Tribunal.

5. Production and transportation bottlenecks

Coal production depends on the availability of machinery, contractors, labour and transportation infrastructure. Mahanadi identifies heavy rainfall, flooding, railway capacity constraints, delays in transportation, contractor-related disruptions and equipment breakdowns among the risks that could affect its production and dispatch operations.

What comes next for India's coal industry?

After the Mahanadi IPO, the proposed SECL listing will be the next important milestone for Coal India. The government is also pursuing a parallel reform programme through commercial coal mining, which allows private companies to mine and sell coal without restrictions on end-use.

According to the Ministry of Coal, 141 coal mines have been auctioned commercially across 14 rounds since the launch of commercial coal mining in June 2020. These mines have a combined peak rated capacity of 366.35 MT per annum. Captive and commercial mines together produced 210.46 MT in FY26, accounting for 20.2 per cent of national coal production.

For Coal India, the Mahanadi listing offers a route to monetise part of its subsidiary portfolio and establish independent valuations for its businesses. For the government, it advances the asset-monetisation agenda while retaining indirect ownership. For investors, it creates an opportunity to participate in a business with strong current earnings and substantial coal reserves.