Tezpur Airport in Assam to be shut for 18 months for maintenance work

Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar said passenger flights will be suspended from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026

The airport is located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river and is 12 km from Tezpur town, the capital of Sonitpur district. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Tezpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Fight services will be shut at the Tezpur airport in Assam in October for one-and-half years for maintenance works, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar said passenger flights will be suspended from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

"This is due to the resurfacing works of the runway along with other projects to improve the facilities at the terminal," he said.

The Tezpur Airport is adjacent to the Tezpur Base of the Indian Air Force, and the runway is used for both commercial and fighter aircraft.

The Tezpur Air Force Base had earlier informed the Tezpur Salonibari Passenger Airport Authority about the maintenance work, for which passenger aircraft services will be temporarily halted.

Kumar said that during this time, the authority is considering providing helicopter services from Tezpur to Guwahati, but it is yet to be finalised.

At present, a 90-seater SpiceJet flight fly directly from Tezpur to Kolkata daily. In addition, two airlines operate daily flights to Kolkata via Guwahati, Pasighat and Tezpur.

The airport is located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river and is 12 km from Tezpur town, the capital of Sonitpur district.

Established at Salonibari in 1942, the airport terminal can accommodate a total of 400 passengers at a time.

Topics :Tezpurairport

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

