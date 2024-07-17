NEET-UG 2024: MCC asks medical institutes to release seat matrix by July 20

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked institutions to display their seat matrix for NEET-UG counselling 2024 on its official website.

According to the MCC, these institutions have until July 20 to publish their seat details on the website (https://mcc.nic.in/).

Data from the Ministry of Health show that Tamil Nadu leads in the number of MBBS seats (5,275) in government medical institutions. It is followed by Maharashtra (5,125 seats). Overall, India offers a total of 108,940 MBBS seats. This information comes at a time when around 2.3 million medical aspirants are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on the NEET 2024 retest and cancellation.

The MCC has issued a notification urging institutions to upload their seat information promptly to ensure the timely completion of the seat allotment process.

In its official announcement, the MCC said, “Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that the intramcc portal for the contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seat contribution can be completed timely.”

The Supreme Court has scheduled the NEET-UG 2024 case hearing for July 18. On Monday, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala directed that all new petitions and those pending in the high courts be transferred to the apex court for a consolidated review.

The NEET-UG 2024 counselling will take place in four phases starting in late July. This process is the final step for medical college admissions. Candidates will be admitted to undergraduate medical programmes based on the All India Merit List of qualified candidates, which is determined by their All India Rank in the NEET (UG) 2024 merit list. The admissions will strictly follow the current reservation policy and will be based solely on the merit list's All India Rank within the relevant categories.

NEET-UG row: CBI to interrogate the accused

Last week, the Patna High Court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of 13 individuals arrested by the Bihar police in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The central investigative agency will interrogate these suspects in custody and confront them with the alleged ringleader, Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who was arrested last week.

The agency sought custody of 13 individuals who were arrested by the state police and subsequently placed in judicial custody after a brief police remand.

However, on July 2, the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna, rejected the CBI's plea, stating that the statutory period for seeking police custody within the first 15 days of the arrest had expired. The CBI then challenged this order in the high court, arguing that it had taken over the investigation in June and should be allowed to examine the suspects arrested by the state police.