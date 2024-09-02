Thane civic body launches mobile vehicle units for Ganesh idol immersion

In a bid to enhance convenience and reduce crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to introduce mobile vehicles fitted with water tanks for facilitating the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols.

This initiative by TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao aims to provide a more accessible and streamlined immersion experience for residents, as per an official statement.

The new mobile vehicle units will travel to various localities, allowing citizens to immerse the idols after performing religious rituals, eliminating the need to visit crowded immersion spots.

The ten-day Ganesh festival, which commences on September 7, sees the consecration of idols in homes and public places across Maharashtra.