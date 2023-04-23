Home / India News / Meet Günter Faltin, the German professor who knows too much of tea

Meet Günter Faltin, the German professor who knows too much of tea

Founder of Teekampagne says, focus on quality, beating the "cheaters" is key to resolving the challenges of Darjeeling tea

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Meet Günter Faltin, the German professor who knows too much of tea

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Günter Faltin is worried about the future of Darjeeling tea. The 78-year-old German may be a professor of economics but he does know a thing or two about the “champagne of teas”. After all, Faltin’s venture, Teekampagne, happens to be the single largest importer of leaf tea from Darjeeling.
As a young professor at Freie Universität Berlin (Free University of Berlin) –where Faltin established the entrepreneurship department – he wanted a model for better economics. The idea was to create a new standard of business within a capitalistic framework. Teekampagne (tea campaign) popped into his head in 1978 and finally took shape in 1985.
The main pillars of the philosophy were: to be fair to workers, nature and consumers. The higher expenses for labour and nature were compensated by overturning the British colonial architecture of the tea trade.  

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

