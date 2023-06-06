The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Samarjit G Pattnaik, Partner at legal firm Karanjawala & Co, also points out that the decision in fact upholds women’s fundamental rights. He says, “The Kerala High Court should be commended for making it clear that women have a right to bodily autonomy. The judge in this instance found that it was acceptable for a mother to allow her children to paint her body. If their rights were not acknowledged, it would simply be a violation of women's fundamental rights, which are protected by the constitution under articles 14, 15, 19, and 21.”

The Kerala HC’s decision therefore comes as a breath of fresh air, and a step away from these two precedents. “The male body is displayed in the form of six-pack abs, biceps etc. We often find men walking around without wearing shirts. But these acts are never considered to be obscene or indecent. When the half-nude body of a man is conceived as normal and not sexualised, a female body is not treated in the same way. The intention of the petitioner in making and uploading the video was to expose this double standard prevailing in society,’’ said the court.