Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, files for bail

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2', appeared through a video conference before a local court on Friday.

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused no 11, also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.

The actor, who was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident, was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody which ended today. He was to present himself before the court as part of further proceedings and he appeared through video conference.

Shortly after Allu Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks (from December 13) and he was released from the jail on December 14.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.