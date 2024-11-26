This wedding season, don't fall for fake invites scam. Tips to stay safe

The wedding season is synonymous with joy, celebration, and a flurry of invitations. However, not every invitation is what it appears to be. While the tradition of personally handing out wedding cards has transitioned to the convenience of WhatsApp messages, the digital shift has opened doors for scams and frauds as well.

Cybercriminals are now exploiting the festive spirit with a new scam: Fake wedding invitations disguised as malicious files shared on WhatsApp. Behind the glance of a heartfelt gesture lies a dangerous scheme designed to compromise devices and drain bank accounts, turning moments of happiness into distress. As India’s wedding season gains momentum, this sophisticated cyber threat is also on the rise.

What is the modus operandi of fake wedding cards scam?

Scammers are exploiting the festive season by distributing fake wedding card PDF files via WhatsApp. When the recipients open these documents, malware is downloaded onto their devices, leading to significant financial losses. In one instance in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a man lost Rs 4.5 lakh from his bank account just days after opening such a file from an unknown number, reported The Economic Times.

Authorities in states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have issued advisories against interacting with suspicious documents. The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime department on November 24 highlighted the threat on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning, “Fake wedding cards coming on WhatsApp are emptying bank accounts. After sending fake wedding cards (apk file), people unknowingly click on it. After this, the APK file gets auto installed in the device and your device is hacked.”

Seasonal malware scams and rising cyber threats

Cyber experts warn that scams often adapt to seasonal trends. The report quoted Maharashtra’s special inspector general of police, Yashasvi Yadav, as saying that fraudulent files take many forms—lottery tickets, phone bills, or e-commerce vouchers. This time, the bait is wedding cards. The goal is to gain control of devices. “We urge citizens to use malware protection apps to block such APK file installations,” he said.

An APK (Android Package Kit) file, used for app distribution on Android devices, becomes a tool for phishing when crafted outside Google’s regulated platforms. While Android users are vulnerable, iOS devices are generally safe, as they do not permit app installations from external sources.

With the rise of digital India, there has been a significant rise in cyberattacks across the country as well. In 2023 alone, Indians lost Rs 1,420.48 crore to trading scams, Rs 222.58 crore to investment fraud, and Rs 120.30 crore to digital arrest scams, as per the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). In the first four months of 2024, over Rs 1,750 crore was lost across 740,000 reported complaints.

More From This Section

Wedding boom: A lucrative opportunity for fraudsters

India’s wedding season, spanning October 2024 to March 2025, features 47 auspicious dates, three times the number in the year’s first half. Around 4.8 million weddings are expected between October and December, generating Rs 6 trillion in business, per the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Compared to 2023’s 3.5 million weddings, this marks a 35 per cent increase, with spending projected to rise by 40 per cent.

The economic boom from weddings has created fertile ground for scammers to innovate, thus the need for heightened vigilance is the need of the hour.

What to do if you fall victim to the scam?

If you find yourself targeted by such scams, it’s essential to act quickly. Authorities recommend reporting cyber fraud immediately by calling the national helpline at 1930 or filing a complaint on the official government portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

With cybercrimes on the rise, scammers are employing increasingly deceptive tactics. Beyond fake wedding invitations, officials have also raised concerns about the growing prevalence of fraudulent online loan offers. These scams lure victims with promises of easy money but are designed to steal sensitive financial data, leading to identity theft and significant monetary losses.