



G20 meet in Srinagar, an overview All eyes are set on Srinagar as the city hosts the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting starting Monday. Senior leaders and officials from G20 countries have arrived in Srinagar. The three-day meeting will conclude on May 24 and assumes special significance given where Srinagar is situated.



This is the first international event in Kashmir since its special status was withdrawn in 2019. Following it, China and Pakistan expressed their concerns regarding the change. Talking about the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha termed the event as a historic opportunity for the Union Territory to showcase its culture, heritage, tourism, and hospitality.





Countries skipping the G20 meet in Kashmir Experts have said that the decision to schedule a G20 meeting in Kashmir is part of India's bold diplomatic posturing and an indication to regional adversaries. India is taking this opportunity to portray itself in a more assertive manner in the region, dismissing the discomfort Pakistan and China may have.



Countering China's announcement, India has said it is free to hold meetings anywhere in its territory. A report in The Hindu noted that Saudi Arabia and Egypt have also not registered for the summit so far. Turkey has also chosen not to attend the meet in Kashmir. China, which already skipped the G20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh in March, has confirmed its absence at the event. Registering China's reservations about the event, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, told PTI, "China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory and will not attend such meetings."

The security arrangements for the meeting

Given the sensitive nature of the region, the event will be conducted amid heightened security. The three-day gathering will begin on Monday, May 22, at a well-guarded venue on the shores of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.





What is the G20? Roads connecting to the venue have been revamped, and vulnerable locations have been specially protected to foil any chance of a security mishap. Roads leading to the venue have been decorated with India's national flag.