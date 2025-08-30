Home / India News / Three dead, two missing as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Ramban

Three dead, two missing as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Ramban

Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods

Jammu, landslide, floods
Representative Image: Reuters
Press Trust of India Ramban/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Three people died while two others are missing after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning, they said.

Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammulandslideFloods in India

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

