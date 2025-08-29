Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

A cloudburst lashed Rudraprayag’s Bareth Dungar Tok and Chamoli’s Deval area late Thursday, triggering heavy debris flow. Several families are reportedly trapped, and multiple injuries have been confirmed.

Sharing updates on the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several residents stranded.

Two missing, rescue op on the way Uttarakhand Chief Minister assured that the government is carrying out rescue operations. “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administration. I am in constant touch with officials regarding the situation and have spoken with the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates, giving necessary instructions for the effective conduct of rescue operations,” he said. “Sad news has been received that some families have been trapped due to debris flow following a cloudburst in Bareth Dungar Tok of Basukedar tehsil in Rudraprayag district and in Dewal area of Chamoli district,” Dhami said in an X post on Friday.