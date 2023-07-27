Home / India News / Three feared dead as pickup truck falls into Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh

Three feared dead as pickup truck falls into Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh

One person was injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said

Press Trust of India Shimla
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Three people are feared dead after the pickup truck in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Thursday.

One person was injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said.

The pickup truck was carrying four people, all residents of Jani village, when it fell into the river on Jani link road in the Nichar area, police said.

Driver Jeevan Singh, his wife Champa Devi and another woman Anita Kumar were swept away in the river while Rajkumari fell out of the rolling vehicle and got stuck in the hills, they said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Also Read

Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself, says CEO

11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

5 killed, including four minors as truck falls into river in MP's Datia

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Game developers ask Centre for clear distinction from real money games

Incessant rains in Mumbai, IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy showers

PM Modi to inaugurate international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's LoC crossing remarks

HC to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises

Topics :Himachal Pradeshroad accidentDeath toll

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story