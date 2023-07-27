Three feared dead as pickup truck falls into Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh

Three people are feared dead after the pickup truck in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Thursday.

One person was injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said.

The pickup truck was carrying four people, all residents of Jani village, when it fell into the river on Jani link road in the Nichar area, police said.

Driver Jeevan Singh, his wife Champa Devi and another woman Anita Kumar were swept away in the river while Rajkumari fell out of the rolling vehicle and got stuck in the hills, they said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.