Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Three horses infected with 'Glanders' disease in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area

Three horses infected with 'Glanders' disease in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area

The confirmation for Glanders in the horses was given by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Equines, Hisar, and the National Referral Laboratory for Glanders

horse
Photo: Wikimedia
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi government has declared 5 kilometres around Azadpur Mandi area as a controlled zone after three horses were found infected with the dreaded Glanders disease.

All the horses, mules, donkeys, and other animals within the notified areas will be screened over the next three weeks, which will then be repeated twice within the next two months, according to an official statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The confirmation for Glanders in the horses was given by the ICAR-National Research Centre for Equines, Hisar, and the National Referral Laboratory for Glanders.
 
According to the World Organisation of Animal Health website, Glanders is an infectious and life-threatening disease that mainly affects horses, donkeys, and mules, caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. 
 
It said Glanders can be transmitted to humans.
 
Susceptibility to Glanders has also been demonstrated in camels, felines living in the wild, bears, wolves, and dogs. 

More From This Section

Delhi area where IAS aspirants died flooded again after heavy rains

Country receives 9% more monsoon rainfall in July after weak June

Kerala was given early warning on July 23: Amit Shah on Wayanad landslides

News updates: Delhi area where IAS aspirants died flooded again after spell of rain

Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi


Carnivores may become infected by eating infected meat. 
 
The disease causes nodules and ulcerations in the respiratory tract and lungs in animals. 

Meanwhile, the government order said 25 per cent of equids would be screened beyond the notified area up to a distance of 25 kms twice within the next three months, and beyond 25 kms, physical surveillance would be undertaken based on the risk assessment and movement of equines.
 
“Given the presence of this scheduled disease in Azadpur Subzi Mandi / Jahangirpuri, Central Revenue District of Delhi, equine movement to and from 5 km areas around Azadpur Mandi/Jahangirpuri, Central Revenue District of Delhi, are restricted for three months with effect from the date of last culling of the positive reactor equine,” the statement said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

Delhi coaching mishap video: How a car caused flood water to breach gates

New Delhi rejects Pernod Ricard's liquor licence application: Report

Budget 2024: Lower GST demand listed by Delhi Market Association officials

Budget 2024: PM Modi, FM Sitharaman hold talks with Niti Aayog, economists

Topics :New Delhidisease

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story