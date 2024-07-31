Kerala was given early warning on July 23: Amit Shah on Wayanad landslides

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Kerala government was given an “early warning” on July 23 and again on July 24, a week before the devastating landslides in Wayanad occurred killing at least 150 people.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent to Kerala in advance but alleged negligence on part of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for failing to evacuate people in time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“India is among four countries that can provide warnings on natural disasters at least seven days in advance,” Shah said.

He said that the casualties in Wayanad could have been minimised with timely action, “had the Kerala government become alert following the arrival of NDRF teams.” He reiterated that the Centre is “standing like a rock” with Kerala to support it amid the tragedy.

At least 180 people still remain missing with many feared to be trapped under the debris after houses, shops, and bridges were destroyed in the pre-dawn landslides in Wayanad’s villages on Tuesday. The Indian Army said on Wednesday that it had rescued at least 1,000 people so far. About 200 are reported to be injured and getting medical aid.

Chooralmala is one of the hardest-hit villages in the disaster, with almost all shops and houses destroyed. Mundakkai, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages have also been heavily affected due to landslides.

Experts have cited factors including climate change, fragile ecology of the region and administrative negligence for the disaster.

S Abhilash, associated with the Cochin University of Science and Technology, said that the warming of the Arabian Sea due to climate change is creating unstable atmospheric conditions such as deep clouds, which can trigger such unprecedented rainfall like the one seen in Kerala.

Additionally, Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad, where the disaster-hit villages are located was classified as ecologically sensitive areas by the government-appointed panel in 2013. Such classification attempts to regulate construction and other activities in a given region to preserve its ecological balance. However, the draft recommendations are yet to be notified by the state government.