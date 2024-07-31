Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi area where IAS aspirants died flooded again after heavy rains

Several videos surfaced of the flood-like situation in the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres

On Saturday, three civil service aspirants died after floodwaters entered the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. | Representative Photo, Source: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:47 AM IST
Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, was flooded again following a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday.

Several videos surfaced of the flood-like situation in the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres.

"We had come out from our home for dinner and it suddenly started raining and within minutes the whole area got flooded with water," a resident of the area said.

"Even after five days (of the death of the UPSC aspirants), the administration and MCD is applying its complete force to suppress the protest and has done nothing for cleaning the drains," he said.

 


 

 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was heavily criticised for the incident, which has has triggered a political blame game between the BJP and the AAP.

Students have been protesting since the incident happened on July 27 and are demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.

A civil services aspirant, who has been part of the protest in Rajinder Nagar area, said, "There is sparking in the electric poles. Rainwater is gushing into the basements. Students are worried about their safety in such a situation."

AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak has reached the area. In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on its X handle, he could be seen wading through knee-deep water while being accompanied by some students.

Students could be seen helping the police push vehicles through the waterlogged stretch.

"Heavy rain in Delhi. AAP MLA @ipathak25 is present on Ground zero in Rajinder Nagar. He is getting the water drainage arrangements done in front of him. AAP government is on ALERT MODE," the AAP said in a post on X in Hindi.

On Saturday, three civil service aspirants died after floodwaters entered the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar area.


First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

