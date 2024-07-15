Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Lower GST demand listed by Delhi Market Association officials

Budget 2024: Lower GST demand listed by Delhi Market Association officials

Union Budget 2024: The Delhi Market Association has urged the government to consider measures to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on essential items and on shop rentals

PM Modi, Budget 2024
PM Modi, FM Sitharaman with stakeholders during a pre-budget meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the Union Budget 2024-25 approaches on July 23, various stakeholders are presenting their proposals and recommendations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, hoping for favourable outcomes.

The Delhi Market Association has urged the government to consider measures to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on essential items and shop rentals, aiming to stimulate consumer spending and boost sales.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here’s what the Delhi Market Association expects in the Union Budget 2024:

“We want the GST to be reduced on the rentals of the shops. In south Delhi and other markets, the rentals are already very high, and a further GST rate of 18 per cent on them pinches our pockets,” said Vikram Bhasin, President of GK-2 Market Association, regarding his budget expectations.
 

GST is beneficial for every businessman; however, certain items should not incur so much GST, another member of the group said.

“Aluminium utensils attract 12 per cent GST. However, they are widely purchased by lower-income groups; hence, the GST on these should be up to only 5 per cent,” he recommended.

The issue of significant GST incurred on commercial rental spaces was widely echoed among traders. They also complained that while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) charges them heavy property taxes, the facilities provided in return by the civic body are inadequate.

Lovely Sahni, President of Krishna Nagar Market, said, “Traders everywhere say the same thing. We pay so much tax on everything; then why aren’t we provided with the facilities?”

Regarding his expectations, Sahni said that the income tax slab revision is long overdue, highlighting that traders face troubles on both personal and commercial levels.

An official of the Gandhinagar Readymade Market Association highlighted that their area has to pay conversion charges, commercial house tax charges, and commercial electricity bill charges.

He further criticised the MCD for failing to provide basic necessities like sanitation and systemic parking around market spots. “This market is huge, but the government has not provided any parking for us. Outside traders have stopped coming here,” he added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

See a possibility of Nifty hitting 28K this year: YES Securities India ED

Double standard deduction: KPMG outlines key tax reforms for Budget 2024

Premium

Govt targets higher capex in upcoming Budget amid fiscal gains and optimism

Highlights of the day: Repair work on Munak Canal likely to complete by Friday night, says Atishi

Crypto industry body requests reduction in TDS to 0.01% in Budget

Topics :Union BudgetNew DelhiBS Web ReportsBudget 2024GST on tradersGST impact on traders

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story