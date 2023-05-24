Home / India News / Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added

ANI General News
Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three incidents of fresh violence have been reported on Wednesday in Kadangband of Imphal West district, officials said.

Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added.

While talking to the media, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, "Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants."

"One person received bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," he added.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Maha CM, Dy CM take test drive on under-construction Trans-Harbour Link

NDMC gives green flag to setting up EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi

Disaster risk financing investment in safety, health, says MoS at G20 meet

Meghalaya health authorities rope in religious bodies on tobacco awareness

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Topics :ManipurImphalviolence

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story