Home / Companies / News / Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani's investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement

Reuters New Delhi
Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani group is exploring the possibility to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani (pictured), chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a unit of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani group.

“Vietnam is willing to create more favourable conditions for India's large companies, including Adani, to invest and do business in the country,” Chinh told Karan at the meeting, according to the statement.
Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani’s investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Karan told Chinh that Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement, which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Billionaire Infosys founder Murthy to double private firm's investments

LIC Q4 net rises fivefold to Rs 13,421 cr, net premium income dips 8.3%

Topics :Adani GroupVietnam

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story