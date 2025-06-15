Home / India News / Nagpur girl, 12, falls off zipline in Manali after harness rope snaps

Nagpur girl, 12, falls off zipline in Manali after harness rope snaps

The girl was reportedly vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped

Manali zipline accident
The girl fell on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps. (Screengrab)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur was severely injured after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.
 
The incident took place last week. The girl was reportedly vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.
 
A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.
 
The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, a person close to the girl's family told the agency.
 
She suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.
 
According to PTI, the injured girl's father said his daughter's condition was stable. 
The girl's family alleged negligence on the part of the zipline operators, citing inadequate safety precautions and a lack of prompt assistance following the accident. 
 
In response, Manali DSP said the family and the zipline operators reached a mutual understanding. Local authorities, including the police and tourism officials, have initiated an investigation into the incident and are reviewing safety protocols followed by adventure operators in the area to prevent similar occurrences in the future, reported The Times of India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RA Chandra Sekhar appointed secretary (security) in Cabinet secretariat

UP conducts first successful model rocket launch carrying payload

Pilot killed in Uttarakhand crash served in Indian Army for over 15 years

British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

₹2,400 for 24-hour parking? Passengers cry foul at Varanasi railway station

Topics :Himachal Pradeshadventure tourismAccidentNagpurBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story