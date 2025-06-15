Nagpur girl, 12, falls off zipline in Manali after harness rope snaps

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur was severely injured after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place last week. The girl was reportedly vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, a person close to the girl's family told the agency.