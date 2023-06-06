Home / India News / Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

AIIMS New Delhi, said that it thwarted a malware attack on its eHospital services and the systems were working normally. The government also denied any cyber breach

IANS New Delhi
Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's premier health institution, AIIMS New Delhi, said on Tuesday that it thwarted a malware attack on its eHospital services and the systems were working normally. The government also denied any cyber breach.

The website ehospital.aiims.edu allegedly suffered a cyber attack and a message 'Virus found' was seen.

AIIMS New Delhi denied any cyber attack or data breach.

"A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems," the health institution posted in a tweet.

"The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," it added.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also said that there was no cyber attack or breach at the AIIMS.

"http://E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of the error message and circulated it," the minister said in a tweet.

"There is no cyber incident or breach. Error messages have also been rectified now," he added.

Last year, a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), crippling its centralised records and other hospital services.

--IANS

na/vd

Also Read

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

Ransomware attack on AIIMS Delhi servers deliberate; NIA probe on: MoS IT

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Train accident: For missing persons' kin, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is last hope

Raj govt to allot land for Vyapar Mandal offices in mandis free of cost: CM

Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

Mumbai court grants bail to 1993 blasts case convict in laundering case

Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

Topics :AIIMSCyber Attack

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story