Tiger trade syndicate busted, ex-WPSI officer arrested: Govt agency

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), an apex body constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) to combat the organised wildlife crime and illegal wildlife trade, issued a red alert to all Tiger reserves and tiger bearing areas to intensify the patrolling and sanitise all above areas from hunting gangs on July 29, 2023.

A tiger skin and bones were seized and five offenders were arrested at Guwahati by Assam Forest and police officials on 28 June, 2023, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The case was transferred by the Assam forest department to WCCB for investigation as the case showed involvement of multiple states.

According to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the WCCB constituted an SIT to investigate the Guwahati tiger skin and bone seizure case. The preliminary interrogation of the offenders showed that the tiger body parts seized belong to the Gadchiroli area in Maharashtra. These initial interrogation findings were shared by the WCCB with the Maharashtra forest department officials.

"Based on WCCB inputs 10 members hunting gang belonging to the Bawariya community were arrested from Gadchiroli area. Leg-hold traps and tiger body parts were also recovered from them. One of the offenders wanted in the Guwahati seizure case was also arrested from the Gadchiroli area," the Ministry said.

Based on the interrogation of the offender arrested in Guwahati and Gadchiroli. Further investigation was taken up.

The Ministry said, "It was found that a person Mishram Jakhad in Dwarika controlled and dictated the tiger poaching and illegal trade of tiger body parts. He not only sponsored the tiger illegal trade syndicate but also exploited huge money from the poachers, smugglers and blackmailed them."

The WCCB SIT officials along with the Gadchiroli team raided the suspects premises on July 31. Mishram Jhakad was arrested alongwith cash of Rs. 14.80 Lakh suspected to be connected to illegal trade in tiger parts. During the search an ID card was recovered from Jakhad showing that he had worked as field officer of WPSI (Wildlife Protection Society of India).

The Ministry further said, "He has confessed that he has worked in the wildlife wing of the forest department, NCT Delhi Government."

A case has been registered u/s 9/ 39/ 48/ 49A/ 50/ 51 / 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and he was produced before the court. In response to the transit remand filed to take him to Gadchiroli for further interrogation with his associates, the court has granted him a transit bail, considering his age (81yrs) but directed the accused to appear before the court and the Investigation Officer in date and time he is asked.

It is suspected that the offender Mishram Jakhad is well connected to the tiger poachers and smuggling syndicates.

Along with Maharashtra forest officials, the WCCB SIT is probing deeply into the tiger poaching and illegal trade network under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will also be roped in for investigation of this predicate offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.