Survey waterlogged areas, address stagnation problems: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Urban Development Department to review the situation of waterlogging in all 17 municipal corporations and to ensure that development works are carried out more effectively.

A presentation regarding various development schemes of the Urban Development Department was made before CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. During the event, the Chief Minister stated that the state government was committed to continuous and well-planned development of cities. As development was progressing in the state, urbanization was also on the rise, the CM said.

The Chief Minister stated that through the Akankshi Nagar Yojana, the state government was promoting development work in urban areas through healthy competition among them and sixteen indicators had been identified for this purpose.

CM Yogi said, "The scheme should be implemented in a way that all municipal bodies can benefit from it. Sufficient manpower should be made available in the municipalities included in the Aspirational City Scheme. CM Fellows should be deployed to effectively execute development work in these municipalities. Proper training should be provided to CM Fellows, and timely data should be made available."

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government had increased the demarcation of urban areas according to people's needs and created new urban bodies.

"In these new urban areas, arrangements for issuing birth and death certificates should be improved to avoid any inconvenience to the general public. The Urban Development Department should review the situation of waterlogging in all 17 municipal corporations and ensure that development works are carried out more effectively. The infrastructure development work of municipal schools in urban areas should be further enhanced," he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Kalyan Mandapams were being constructed by the Urban Development Department to facilitate the weddings for the marriage of the poor person's daughter and other cultural events and these Kalyan Mandapams shall be integrated with the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi scheme, and MLA funds would also be utilized for their construction.

"The development of basic amenities in religious and historical sites in urban areas should be carried out through convergence. All development authorities should progress towards self-reliance. Green road infrastructure in urban areas should be developed in an organized manner. Organized resettlement of destitute/stray animals should be ensured in cities," he added.