Home / India News / Tigress found dead in MP's Umaria, territorial fight likely cause of death

Tigress found dead in MP's Umaria, territorial fight likely cause of death

Its body was found in the buffer zone in Manpur range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, area ranger Mukesh Ahirwar told PTI

Press Trust of India Umaria
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A 4-year-old tigress was found dead on Sunday in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, a forest department official said.

Its body was found in the buffer zone in Manpur range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, area ranger Mukesh Ahirwar told PTI.

"Circumstantial evidence suggests it died in a territorial fight. We rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs and have sent the carcass for post mortem. Its viscera has been submitted for testing," he said.

The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the official added.

Also Read

Back from the dead! Celebrities whose death rumours shocked the world

Seven-month-old female tiger cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve in MP

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Stroke 2nd commonest cause of death in India with one death every 4 mins

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One crosses Rs 50 crore in India

Editors Guild voices concern over K'taka decision to set up fact-check unit

101 musicians from G20 nations dazzles Varanasi audience with 'Sur Vasudha'

Isro's Vikram lander observes Moon temperature, records high of 70 deg C

Maha minister orders special audit of work done on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Delhi govt launches portal to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

Topics :TigerswildlifeMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story