Delhi govt launches portal to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

The portal, evanlekh.eforest.delhi.gov.in, introduces several features that empower citizens and streamline information dissemination

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday launched a portal to enhance public awareness about the forest and wildlife sanctuary areas that need protection.

By knowing which regions are designated for conservation, Delhi residents can contribute to the preservation of their surroundings, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The portal, evanlekh.eforest.delhi.gov.in, introduces several features that empower citizens and streamline information dissemination.

It utilises a geographic information system (GIS) platform to visualize data effectively, aiming to enhance the ease of doing business and living in Delhi. Also, users can generate KML files on the portal.

It currently provides information on various aspects, including protected forest areas, reserve forest areas, morphological details, wildlife sanctuaries, buffer areas of wildlife sanctuaries, and administrative boundaries of the Department of Forest and Wildlife.

Looking ahead, the portal's future enhancements will include unclassified forest areas, areas with tree felling permissions, areas targeted for compensatory plantation and afforestation, plantation sites by greening agencies, locations requiring approvals for non-forestry activities, soil moisture conservation details, and Indian State of Forest Report-based green cover information.

By making information accessible and transparent, the Delhi government's portal equips citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts, the minister added.

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

