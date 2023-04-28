Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Project delays were improving in recent years—legacy initiatives aside—but show signs of slipping again as the country makes a renewed push for infrastructure. The share of delayed central government projects hit a low of 19.3 per cent in 2018. It increased to 56.7 per cent as of March 2023. Such delay for central government projects is currently likely to be the highest in around 20 years, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s monthly flash reports published by the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division. Business Standard compiled figures from the reports since March 2004 to track the changes seen in chart below.