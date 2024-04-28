Home / India News / Southern Bengal, parts of northern districts sizzle as heatwave continues

Southern Bengal, parts of northern districts sizzle as heatwave continues

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 deg C above normal, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, the department said in a bulletin

The state government already announced the preponing of the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools. | Photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heatwave prevailed in south Bengal and many parts of the northern districts of West Bengal on Sunday as the Met department forecast it will continue, particularly in southern districts, till May 2.

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 deg C above normal, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, the department said in a bulletin.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district, the temperature was 44.2 deg C, followed by Bankura 43.5 deg C.

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature was 41.3 deg C, which was 5.7 deg C above normal.

In the relatively cooler northern parts of the state, Balurghat and Malda recorded maximum temperatures of 41 deg C each.

In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the mercury, however, read 22.4 deg C and 25.2 deg C, respectively, the MeT office said.

"Mainly dry westerly to northwesterly winds at lower levels continue to prevail over the region. Due to strong solar insolation, the heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts during the period from April 28 to May 2," a MeT office spokesperson said.

Due to the heatwave, roads wore a deserted look on Sunday and fewer vehicles were seen in the afternoon.

The state government already announced the preponing of the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools.

Also Read

Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

IMD issues heatwave alert, predicts record-breaking 2024 temperatures

IMD weather forecast: As heatwave continues, Delhi-NCR may see rain soon

IMD weather forecasts: Prediction of snowfall, and rain in these states

Odisha declares summer vacation for schools as heatwave grips states

Right to a future: What would it mean to have a law on climate change?

Kejriwal's wife denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail, says report

Education, wealth likely to explain fertility rates better than religion

U'khand forest fires: IAF helicopter assists in firefighting for 2nd day

Cases of mobile phone use while driving surge 149% in Delhi since January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bengalHeatwave

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story