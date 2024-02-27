'Time, countdown, rocket hamara hai', says PM Modi on Gaganyaan mission

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"...The entire country met its four astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan Mission. They are not just four people but are four forces that will take 1.4 billion aspirations to space. After 40 years, an Indian will go to space. But this time, the time, countdown and the rocket belong to us, the PM remarked at the event held at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Who are four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan mission? He congratulated the four astronaut-designates - Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla - and also remembered the recent landmark achievement made by India through Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"The 'Shiv Shakti Point' (on Moon's South Pole) is showing India's capability to the entire world," he said. The 'Shiv Shakti Point' is the position on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3 landed on August 23 last year. The historic moment etched India's name as the only fourth nation in the world to have achieved soft landing on the Moon.

At the event, Modi also reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestowed astronaut wings to the astronaut designates.