PM Modi reveals names of four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the names of four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission, India's maiden human spaceflight venture, during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala.

Modi bestowed the "astronaut wings" to the astronauts designates. He also reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission.

Gaganyaan mission: What is the name of four astronaut designates?

The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. All the pitos, except Shukla, are group captains. Shukla is a wing commander.

Two to three pilots from these will be shortlisted for the Gaganyaan mission.

While revealing the names of the astronaut-designates, PM Modi said, "I want everyone to give a standing ovation to our astronauts."

"In the development journey of every country, there are some moments which not only define the present but also the future of its coming generations. Today is one such moment for India," he added.

Modi called the four astronaut-designates as the "four forces that encompass the aspirations of 1.40 billion people".

Modi said that he was "proud and happy" that most components used in the Gaganyaan humanflight mission are made in India adding that women are an important part of space missions like Chandrayaan and Ganganyaan and these would not have been "possible without them".

Inauguration of three technical projects

PM Modi was in Kerala to inaugurate three crucial space infrastructure projects with an estimated value of about Rs 1,800 crore.

These include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which will significantly boost launch frequency, and the new Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility at IPRC Mahendragiri, aimed at enhancing payload capability.

He also inaugurated the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC to support aerodynamic testing for rockets and aircraft during atmospheric flight.

