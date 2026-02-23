Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Monday, his family said.

He was 71.

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.

Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.

Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.