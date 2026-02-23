Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days

Mukul Roy
Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Monday, his family said.

He was 71.

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

Roy was a founder member of TMC when the party was formed in 1998.

Later, following differences with the party, he joined the BJP in 2017.

Roy became an MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but returned to the TMC after the polls.

During his long political career, he served as the railway minister in 2011 in the UPA-2 government, when the TMC was part of the Centre.

He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Have requested Shah for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Fadnavis

North India to see temperature rise as winter fades; check IMD forecast

Organ transplants rise fourfold to nearly 20,000 in 2025: Health ministry

Tejas jet suffers damage to airframe while landing at frontline air base

'Namo Bharat' rapid rail corridor will transform Delhi's pace: CM Gupta

Topics :Mukul RoyTMC Mukul RoyWest BengalTMCAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story