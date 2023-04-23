Home / India News / TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries

Chennai
TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Japan, Singapore, and the UK on a week-long tour after May 20, to attract investments as a prelude to the Global Investors Summit planned the state on January 10-11 next year.

Stalin had earlier visited the middle eastern countries for attracting investments.

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries.

The Tamil Nadu government will be making an official announcement after the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.

--IANS

aal/vd

 

Topics :M K Stalinmk stalinJapanSingaporeInvestment

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%

Tea planters suffering from shortage, crop loss, falling prices in Tripura

Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit

Rajeev Bindal appointed Himachal BJP president, replacing Suresh Kashyap

DCW seeks FIR details on sexual harassment allegation against WFI president

Rajasthan govt plans to develop 23 old airstrips on PPP mode: Tourism Min

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story