TN govt launches India's first-ever night street racing circuit in Chennai

It would become the first-ever street circuit in India and South Asia that will be hosting a night race

Press Trust of India Chennai
Representative Image (Photo: Red Bull Racing)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
A new street circuit, which will also hold night races, was launched by the Tamil Nadu government and RRPL here on Wednesday.

The state government has partnered with Racing Promotions Private Limited (RRPL) for the project. RRPL is also the promoter of the Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, launched the circuit.

As for the track, it is a 3.5km layout, located around the Island Grounds that resides in the heart of the city.

Also, it would become the first-ever street circuit in India and South Asia that will be hosting a night race.

The track would be stretched across the Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial and the Napier Bridge with elevation changes, along with the view of the Marina Beach Road and the Bay of Bengal. It will also have 19 corners with multiple chicanes.

The newly launched track is set to host a couple of events - the F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League on December 9-10.

According to its press release, the SDAT will be investing Rs 42 crore to host the event.

"The F4 Indian Championship is an FIA-certified championship intended for aspiring and up-and-coming racing drivers and the Indian Racing League, which is India's only motorsports league with men and women drivers competing in a team-based championship. Drivers will be from India and overseas in both the championships," the release read.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

